The scores for the Wii summer bowling league at the Watertown Senior and Community Center have been announced.

The results for the week of July 12 for the Rocking Seniors League include, team scores: 4 CHRM 46 wins, 3 JKRC 37 wins, 1 PJCH 23 wins, and 2 BTJP 6 wins.

Those with high series above 500 included: Pat Jurkowski, 609; Carol Hartline, 553; Josie Kubly, 535; and Rose Christian 515.

