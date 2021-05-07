To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.

Monday, May 10 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking; 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., book/puzzle exchange; 1 p.m., in-person bingo.

Tuesday, May 11

Wednesday, May 12 -

Thursday, May 13 –

Friday, May 14 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., blood drive; 1 p.m., annual members meeting (must pre-register); 1:30 p.m., movie, “Knives Out” (must pre-register).

Saturday, May 15 - Closed

Sunday, May 16 - Closed

Recommended for you

Load comments