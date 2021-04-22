Lakeside Lutheran to present spring comedy, The Nerd

LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School is in its final week of practice for the spring production of The Nerd, by Larry Shue, for three weekend performances, April 23-25.
Sophomore Juan Gulrud of Marshall, plays the protagonist Willum Cubbert, whose delight in hosting the man who saved his life in Vietnam soon fades as it becomes apparent that Rick Steadman (Jack Schultz, Columbus) is a hopeless “nerd”—a bumbling oaf with no social sense. And Rick stays on and on, his continued presence among Willum and his friends, Axel Hammond (Brooke Parkhurst, Johnson Creek) and Tansy McGinnis (Ella Butzine, Sun Prairie), leads to “one uproarious incident after another, until the normally placid Willum finds himself contemplating violence—a dire development which, happily, is staved off by the surprising “twist” ending of the play,” according to the Dramatists Play Service synopsis.
Other characters in this Terre Haute, Indiana-set comedy include Willum’s demanding client Warnock Waldgrave (Elijah Wohling, Beaver Dam) his wife, Celia (Sydney Langille, Lake Mills), and daughter Betty (Ashley Grundman, Waterloo). Dedicated understudies for each role include Ryan Reyes, Watertown (Cubbert); Emma Horn, Watertown (Hammond); Joy Thompson-Wurz, Lake Mills (McGinnis); Ethan Lozano, Waterloo (Waldgrave); Rose Hissom, DeForest (Mrs. Waldgrave); Kayley McLain, Juneau (Betty).
The production is directed by Lakeside Lutheran 2006 alum Kristina Meinel and co-directed by Lakeside faculty Pastor Mark Toepel. They are assisted by 2020 alum Brontë Perkins, who also serves as head costumer. Damon Tracy heads up a crew of students for lights and sound. Students from tech ed, under Jeff Meske, built the staging, and art students painted the set as directed by Lori Tetzlaff. Senior Ashley Grundman is the stage manager.
The Nerd is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc., New York. The Nerd was first presented by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater in April 1981 and was later on Broadway in 1987-88, featuring Mark Hamill as Cubbert and directed by Charles Nelson Reilly.
The show will be on stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Reserved floors seats are available for $10 and reserved bleacher seating for $5. Advance tickets are available by calling the Lakeside office at 920-648-2321 during school hours. Walk-up unreserved bleacher seats will be $5 each performance.
