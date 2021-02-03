JEFFERSON — The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Contact the library for the virtual meeting link to join.
For all ages, the Cozy at Home Winter Reading programs run through Feb. 13. What’s better than being cozy at home while reading a good book? Participate in the winter reading program for adults and youth can enter for a chance to win a prize.
More information is available in the library adult and youth departments or online at www. jeffersonwilibrary.org.
A Valentine’s Day take ‘n make kit will be available starting Monday. For youth, the kit will provide supplies to make a Valentine. For adults, kits will provide supplies to create a craft or a Valentine card.
For adult programming, Be a Super Sleuth. Challenge one’s thinking skills and solve a minute mystery. Pick up a new “detectogram” each week in February. Solve the mystery and fill out a form with the answers. A winner will be chosen for each week from the correct solutions.
Soothe your senses and satisfy your taste buds with this month’s Herb Blurb. Stop by the library to pick up a kit with sampling of the spice/herb, history, recipes and ways to use it. Available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Teens can also pick-up a take n’ make kit starting Monday. The young adult area or the youth department will have stress balls take ‘n make kits. All supplies will be included. There is a special chocolate treat inside each one.
There will be a virtual shelf meeting at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10 for teens who want to chat and play games. For more information, call 920-674-7733, ext. 203 or write tammy.siedel@jeffersonwilibrary.org.
There is a kids’ bookmark design contest through Feb. 19. Design a bookmark and submit it for a chance to have it published as a bookmark for JPL patrons. More information is on the Facebook, website and in the youth department.
Early literacy activity calendars are available to take home. Each day features an activity that will help a child build pre-reading skills. Activities are color-coded by skill.
Doorhanger take ‘n make crafts are available Feb. 22. It features a foam doorhanger, stickers and letters to create a personalized doorhanger.
