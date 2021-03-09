The Friends of the Watertown Public Library will host a spring mini book sale Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 21, from noon to 3 p.m. in the conference area of the library.
There will be featured titles including children’s books, AV material and cook books.
To make the sale COVID-19 safe, the library will require everyone to mask up. Two people will be admitted to the sale every 15 minutes.
Registration is required.
One can request a shopping appointment for the sale by calling the library at 9o20-545-2331 during regular library hours.
