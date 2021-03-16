The Dodge/Jefferson Counties Genealogical Society Library, located in the lower level of Heritage Hall at 504 S. Fourth St. in Watertown, will reopen for regular hours effective April 1.
All persons in the library are required to wear masks, and capacity will be limited. Volunteers will explain any other safety measures at the time of visit.
Regular hours are on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m. The library may also be open on the second Monday of each month, the day when the board meets. Changes to this schedule will be indicated on the society’s website.
Parking is available on both sides of Fourth Street, and the library entrance is on the north side of the building.
The library, which serves persons researching the history and families of the area, is staffed by volunteers who are glad to assist patrons.
Patrons may pay a nominal fee to use the library, and members can use the library for free. Visitors have the option of joining the society on the spot, if they so choose.
More information on the society and the library’s holdings can be found at https://www.dodgejeffgen.org. Questions about the library or about genealogical concerns can be directed to dodgejeffersongensoc@gmail.com.
