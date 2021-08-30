Boy Scout Troop 43 has fun-filled summer

Scouts from Troop 43 have had a busy summer filled with outdoor adventure and service, according to assistant Scoutmaster Todd Barta.
In late June, the troop had 17 scouts attend a weeklong summer camp at Potawatomi Council’s Camp Long Lake. This year marked the 75th anniversary of the camp and the troop participated in several celebrations during the week. The troop had five scouts participate in the first year scout program.
The first-year program gives newer scouts the opportunity to learn or reinforce basic scout skills including knot typing, knife safety, first aid and fire safety.
Older scouts learned new skills by earning merit badges ranging from first aid, rifle shooting, welding, kayaking and wilderness survival. In addition, several scouts completed merit badges required for the rank of Eagle. These included communication, citizenship in the nation, swimming and lifesaving.
The troop is planning a trip to the Boundary Waters of Northern Minnesota for the summer of 2022. In preparation, July found eight scouts traveling to northern Wisconsin for a campout at Camp American Legion near Lake Tomahawk.
This past weekend, the troop had nine scouts paddle more than 20 miles of the Wisconsin River from Gotham to Boscobel. At both campouts, the troop practiced their canoeing and kayaking skills along with their back country camping skills.
Troop 43 has a strong history of service, Barta said. During the Riverfest weekend, several scouts volunteered at the soda booth. Several other teams of scouts worked to keep the grounds clean by picking up trash and emptying full trash cans. Scouts patrolled the nearby streets picking up garbage.
On Aug. 3, Troop 43 had their late Summer Court of Honor. A total of 15 rank advancements and 48 merit badges were awarded along with several special awards.
Evan Winker was honored as Troop 43’s latest Eagle Scout. The rank of eagle is scouting’s highest rank. Winker has completed over 21 merit badges and planned, developed and lead a service project as a requirement for the eagle rank.
Nine other scouts earned new ranks. They include Logan Alpren (first class), Joshua Butzen (first class), Julian Byrne (life), Caleb Domer (scout, tenderfoot, second class), Charlie Hickey (star), Ayden Kulick (first class), Joey Kruesel (scout, tenderfoot), Jaxson Martin (scout, tenderfoot), and Thomas Walter (scout, tenderfoot).
Merit badges were presented to Logan Alpren for camping and emergency preparedness; Jackson Barta for lifesaving, kayaking and wilderness survival; Joshua Butzen for pioneering, citizenship in the nation, environmental science, architecture, landscape architecture, scouting heritage and traffic safety; Scott Butzen for home repair, wilderness survival, lifesaving, landscape architecture, architecture and scouting heritage; Julian Byrne for law and lifesaving; Caleb Domer for archery, Caleb Hauglie for rifle shooting, woodworking, communications and swimming; Charlie Hickey for hiking, citizenship in the nation, welding, law and lifesaving; Nathaniel Kilps for hiking and wilderness survival; Remington Kilps for communication, swimming, camping and citizenship in the nation; Christopher Kitzhaber for welding and metalworking; Joey Kruesel for rifle shooting, Ayden Kulick for cooking and citizenship in the nation; Xavier Landgraf for weather; Jaxson Martin for game design; Peter Mitchell for mining in society, environmental science and swimming; Ryan Schlatter for programming and Thomas Walter for leatherwork.
Joshua and Scott Butzen were awarded the 50th anniversary Environmental Protection Agency award. Scott Butzen was awarded the World Conservation Award and the National Outdoor Badge for Camping and Aquatics. Remington Kilps was awarded the BSA Snorkeling Award and Jackson Barta was awarded the mile swim award.
Upcoming events include a September campout at High Cliff State Park. October will find the troop traveling to Iowa to explore the caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 welcomes boys of any faith ages 11-17 to experience outdoor adventure and volunteerism. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Peter Kitzhaber at 608-438-6002.
