Troop 43 goes spelunking in Maquoketa Caves

Boy Scout Troop 43 posed with Natural Bridge in Maquoketa Caves State Park. Back row, from left were Scott Butzen, Ayden Kulich, Remington Kilps, Jackson Barta, Julian Byrne Caleb Hauglie; front row, Ofir Hernandez-Ponce, Xavier Landgraf, Josh Butzen, Peter Mitchell, Charles Schwartz; and, crouching, Ryan Schlatter.
Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 traveled to Maquoketa Caves State Park in eastern Iowa the weekend of Oct. 1-3.
The Scouts spent much of Saturday spelunking and exploring the many caves and natural features found in the state park. There were many narrow Scout sized passageways to explore along with many rock formations to crawl on and through while exploring.
Troop 43 prides itself on its cooking skills and this weekend was no exception. Prior to each campout, the patrols worked together to create well balanced menus for each meal. The troop used Dutch ovens and cast iron cooking gear to make their meals. For the campout, the patrol leaders created duty rosters listing who will be cooking and cleaning for each meal.
Breakfasts consisted of biscuits and gravy, French toast with bacon, monkey bread and fruit. Saturday night supper had a pasta theme where one patrol made macaroni and cheese from scratch and the other made an Italian pasta dish. Both were cooked in Dutch ovens. Fruit, mixed vegetables and salad were served as side dishes. Saturday night’s Cracker Barrel was fruit cobbler and cake, both cooked in Dutch ovens.
Next month, the troop will travel to the shores of lake Winnegabo for a survival campout. The troop will work on survival shelter building while working on the Wilderness Survival merit badge.
Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 welcomes boys of any faith ages 11-17 to experience outdoor adventure and volunteerism. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Peter Kitzhaber at 608-438-6002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.