To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, April 25 — 9 a.m., scrabble; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., blood drive; 10 a.m. bunco; 10 a.m., Dodge County benefit specialist; 1o0 a.m., Technology Presentation; 1 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. euchre; 1 pm. movie, “Let Him Go”

Tuesday, April 26 — 9 to 11 a.m., Claire’s Mending; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Caring Crafters; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Parkinson’s exercise; 1 p.m., five-handed-sheepshead; 1 p.m., Indoor Plants/Gardening

Wednesday, April 27 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., Asset Protection Workshop; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers

Thursday, April 28 – 9 to 11 a.m., Wii bowling league; 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre

Friday, April 29 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead

Saturday, April 30 – Closed

Sunday, May 1 — 1 p.m., public euchre

