JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek Community Cente, 417 Union St., Johnson Creek, is offering a free Christmas dinner Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

The meal will include turkey, ham and all the holiday trimmings. Milk and coffee are included.

Donations will be accepted.

There will be free delivery, carry-outs and curbside pickup available.

Advanced orders appreciated.

Contact Regina Hohmann at 920-728-2935 and leave a message.

