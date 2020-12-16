JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek Community Cente, 417 Union St., Johnson Creek, is offering a free Christmas dinner Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
The meal will include turkey, ham and all the holiday trimmings. Milk and coffee are included.
Donations will be accepted.
There will be free delivery, carry-outs and curbside pickup available.
Advanced orders appreciated.
Contact Regina Hohmann at 920-728-2935 and leave a message.
