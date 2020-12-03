Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Dec. 21.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance. The menu is subject to change.

Feils' Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Dec. 21 — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, chocolate raspberry torte, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 — Chili casserole, peas and pearl onions, cantaloupe slice, applesauce cake and cornbread.

Wednesday, Dec. 23 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, carrot cake, fruit cocktail, and sliced bread.

Thursday, Dec. 24 — Closed

Friday, Dec. 25 — Closed

