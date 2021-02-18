WHITEWATER — From timeless classical works, to modern jazz, and pop numbers, the musicians of the Pecatonica String Quartet perform at Young Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.
From elegant classical compositions of Bach, Handel and Mozart...to rockin' Led Zepplin, Queen and Journey; Pecatonica String Quartet will perform it. With set lists containing light jazz standards, classic oldies and many fun party hits of today, nothing is off-limits for the chamber musicians.
To account for social distancing and other safety protocols, 50 tickets will be made available to the public. To purchase, visit www.youngauditorium.com, or contact UW-Whitewater ticket services at 262-472-2222.
To obtain ‘Donate What You Can’ live stream access for this performance, please register using the form found on the ‘Pecatonica String Quartet’ event page at www.youngauditorium.com. All those who register will be sent a performance link, via email, the morning of the show. Click the link, and one will be routed to a performance page containing the live stream.
While access to the show link is free, Young Auditorium has designated this concert as a ‘Donate What You Can’ performance. A minimum donation of $5 per household is advised and appreciated, with all proceeds benefitting the Young Auditorium General Operations Fund. Place a donation at: https://www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-home.
Pecatonica String Quartet is sponsored by First Citizens State Bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.