Jefferson County Area Retired Teachers elect officers

The Jefferson County Area Retired Teachers installed new offices. They include, from left, Judy Block, secretary; Pat Hunn, treasurer; David Hertel, first vice president; Diane Fontaine, president; Carol O’Neil, second vice president; and Alice Leischer, historian.

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Area Retired Teachers teachers held their final meeting of the year Nov. 11 at the Rose Garden in Watertown.

The group elected officers for the coming year. Officers were installed by Doris Gwindt. Officers include Diane Fontaine, president; David Hertel, first vice president; Carol O’Neil, second vice president; Judy Block, secretary; Pat Hunn, treasurer; and Alice Leischer, historian.

After a program presented by Gerogia Meyer owner of Silver Creek Alpaca Farms, 20-year and 20-year-plus members were honored with a certificate. Jefferson County Retired Teachers is affiliated with the Wisconsin Retired Teachers Association and is open to all retired school employees.

The group meets four times per year at noon in April, June, September and November for lunch and a program. Local dues are $15 per year and state dues are $60.

The Wisconsin Retired Educators’ Association is an issue driven organization dedicated to safeguarding the Wisconsin Retirement System, preserving public education, and supporting public school educators.

Persons interested in joining the organization may contact Pat Hunn tphunn@yahoo.com or https://wrea.net/general/register_member_type.asp?.

