JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteers will meet in person at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the JeffersonCounty Extension Office, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
The meeting may also be viewed via zoom. Contact Kim at the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov for the link.
Tim Humphery will speak about house plants. Humphery is no stranger to the field of horticulture or the community. Humphery has owned Humphery Floral in Fort Atkinson since 1979. His presentation will be a look at gardening inside with house plants on these cold winter days. Green leaves and bright flowers always give warmth and sunshine.
The public is invited to attend this presentation and hear what Humphery about house plants. He may have suggestions about which plants make the best gifts. Or which ones like special home environments.
Meeting reports and business will include a vote on the proposed 2022 budget and welcoming the incoming officers.
New business items will include discussion of information from reports and the ongoing requests for committee members and educational programs for the coming year.
The next meeting will be Feb. 10.
The public is always invited and welcome to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association. Meeting are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson. The JCMGVA may be contacted through the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
