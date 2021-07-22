Walk Watertown map available

The walking map which starts at Watertown High School will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. The map will also be e-mailed to those people who are part of the e-mail group. People can use the map at their convenience. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Those interested in receiving the map by email can send an email to walkwatertown@gmail.com. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.

Recommended for you

Load comments