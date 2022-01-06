OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra has released its Nov. 3, 2019 Quartet Recital Video.
This 2019 recital marks the premiere of Brian W. Grundstrom’s Variation on Fanfare for Lake Country for string quintet, based on the music of Crawford Gates. Luthier Scott Sleider explains the restoration project and process in the video.
Composer Grundstrom shares insights about his vision for writing his piece. The quintet performance is performed by Roberta Carpenter and Jennifer D’Alessio, violins, Robert Ignaszak, viola, Paul Kilpatrick, cello and Michael Britz, stringed bass. Dave Reul hosts.
This is the first stand alone performance of the Frank S. Chatfield Quartet of instruments after their three year restoration process. The instruments were made as a matched set, but hadn’t been played together for decades. Rich with local history, they were made by an Oconomowoc resident, and with wood from the Lac LaBelle area.
In other news, the OCO was recently awarded a grant by the Oconomowoc Area Foundation. The OCO was also featured in the ‘Metric Balance in Music’ video. It is a systemic approach to understanding and realizing the natural weight and buoyancy of music in performance.
This colorful “teaching” video appeals to many different playing levels, types of instruments and ensembles. It features excerpts of Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra performances of the Beethoven Symphony #5 first and second movements, and is presented by OCO Music Director, Roberta Carpenter. It is in four parts; The Concept, Musical Mentors, Synthesizing the Micro & the Macro, and Physicalizing Weight in Music. A special guest is Blanton Alspaugh, a Grammy Award winning recording engineer.
‘Metric Balance in Music’ is posted on YouTube as a complete program of 51 minutes in four individual parts.
The Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra hosts over 50 other videos on YouTube, and has an ‘OCO Organization’ channel.
