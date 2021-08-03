LOWELL — Lowell United Methodist Church, 225 Cross St., will hold an ice cream social Thursday from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The menu includes ham sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches, barbecue beans, potato salad, pie, ice cream and beverage.
Free will offerings will be accepted.
Lowell United Methodist Church is a member of the Shared Covenant Ministries with the churches of Horicon and Juneau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.