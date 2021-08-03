LOWELL — Lowell United Methodist Church, 225 Cross St., will hold an ice cream social Thursday from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The menu includes ham sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches, barbecue beans, potato salad, pie, ice cream and beverage.

Free will offerings will be accepted.

Lowell United Methodist Church is a member of the Shared Covenant Ministries with the churches of Horicon and Juneau.

