OCONOMOWOC — A shared vision for celebrating the arts in Oconomowoc has come to fruition in the Imagine A Day Art Gallery at the Oconomowoc Arts Center. The Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra, the Oconomowoc Arts Center and the Imagine A Day Art Gallery worked together to design the new display, which has opened to the public after a year and a half in the making.
The design includes the 10-year history of each organization, the five Lake Country themed OCO musical commissions, and the OCO American Prize Award. It is also the home of the Chatfield Instruments Historical Display, which will be housed in the hand-carved rosewood case that Frank S. Chatfield created for the instruments.
Chatfield, is a locally renowned luthier, handcrafted violins, violas and celli. He donated the wooden display to the Oconomowoc School System in 1937.
“This is a significant display for the arts, Oconomowoc and the surrounding community,” said OAC Manager John Cramer. “We’re proud of the rich artistic heritage of Lake County and thrilled with plans to display the newly, fully restored Chatfield instruments in our lobby.”
A video of the new wall design is available on YouTube and can be accessed by searching OCO Wall Design or by accessing the link at oconchambeorch.org or facebook.com/oconorch.
The video, hosted by OAC Manager John Cramer and OCO Music Director Roberta Carpenter, provides an illuminating walk through the new wall design.
Produced by Max and Rose Anisimov, the wall features a tour of the art gallery and a time-lapse video of the installation process.
The Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra brings together local and regional high-caliber musicians in a professional setting to perform vital, varied and engaging concerts for the Oconomowoc community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.