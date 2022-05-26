Marriage licenses Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email May 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.Darrel James Ashley Jr., to Anne Marie Grauvogl, both of Watertown.Tyler James Bahr to Emily Paige Ostram, both of Fox Lake.Bryce Donald Bannach to Erin Jo Garriety, both of Lomira.Francis Joseph Beeman to Kaitlyn Rose Lehnert both of Mayville.Evan John Bull to Jessica Marie Dorney, both of Emmet.Alexander Wynn Coutts to Samantha Elizabeth Paul, both of St. Paul.Jonathan Donald Ehley of Hartford to Felicia Mae Heimermann of Mayville.Timothy John Fredrick Jr. to Rachel Ann Sell, both of Beaver Dam.Brandon Ray Gallagher to Jewel Lynn Reyes, both of Beaver Dam.Anthony Michael Granzow to Abbie Lynn Outland, both of Herman.Jacqueline Lee Haroski to Carole Marie Cote, both of Waupun.Andrew Frank Hayes to Chelsie Marie Lindell both of Calamus.Kela Marie Holland to Shannan Theresa Soyk both of Lomira.Andrew William Hopfensperger of Sandusky to Christal Louise Zills of Trenton.Gayle Perry Johnson of Watertown to Carol Ann Smith of Oconomowoc.Christopher Allen Leininger to Emily Ann Searvogel both of Waupun.Delbert Ray Mallon to Marisol Zapata both of Beaver Dam.Ernest McFerson III of Fox Lake to Daffiny La Shaunda McMillan of Milwaukee.Andrew Donald Navis to Erin Paige Huizenga both of Waupun.Cody James Oelhafen to Brooklyn Faith Bingen both of Theresa.Adam Lee Passig to Britney Lynn Schroeder both of Juneau.Steven Jay Porzky to Victoria Rae Graff both of Lebanon.Aaron Joseph Rake to Pamela Sue Guenther both of Beaver Dam.Jeffrey John Rostollan to Kimberly Lynn Rostollan both of Juneau.Cayden John Ruis of Chester to Kaytlin Joy Smits of Alto.Darrin John Schindel to Maggie Kay Raddatz both of Waupun.Sean Davis Schuelke to Kayla Marie Galligan both of Mayville.Heath Jay Sukow to Kara Marie Deinlein both of Lowell.Benjamin Robert Turnquist to Taylor Jacqueline Lovick both of Waupun.Don Charles Uherka Sr. to Terry Sue Halverson both of Horicon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Familiar face is back behind the bar Highway P reopen after accident closure Lakeside boys first, Luther Prep girls second at Lake Mills regional Watertown paramedics honored for saving local man Licenses revoked for Beaver Dam wholesale dealers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-20
