The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.

Darrel James Ashley Jr., to Anne Marie Grauvogl, both of Watertown.

Tyler James Bahr to Emily Paige Ostram, both of Fox Lake.

Bryce Donald Bannach to Erin Jo Garriety, both of Lomira.

Francis Joseph Beeman to Kaitlyn Rose Lehnert both of Mayville.

Evan John Bull to Jessica Marie Dorney, both of Emmet.

Alexander Wynn Coutts to Samantha Elizabeth Paul, both of St. Paul.

Jonathan Donald Ehley of Hartford to Felicia Mae Heimermann of Mayville.

Timothy John Fredrick Jr. to Rachel Ann Sell, both of Beaver Dam.

Brandon Ray Gallagher to Jewel Lynn Reyes, both of Beaver Dam.

Anthony Michael Granzow to Abbie Lynn Outland, both of Herman.

Jacqueline Lee Haroski to Carole Marie Cote, both of Waupun.

Andrew Frank Hayes to Chelsie Marie Lindell both of Calamus.

Kela Marie Holland to Shannan Theresa Soyk both of Lomira.

Andrew William Hopfensperger of Sandusky to Christal Louise Zills of Trenton.

Gayle Perry Johnson of Watertown to Carol Ann Smith of Oconomowoc.

Christopher Allen Leininger to Emily Ann Searvogel both of Waupun.

Delbert Ray Mallon to Marisol Zapata both of Beaver Dam.

Ernest McFerson III of Fox Lake to Daffiny La Shaunda McMillan of Milwaukee.

Andrew Donald Navis to Erin Paige Huizenga both of Waupun.

Cody James Oelhafen to Brooklyn Faith Bingen both of Theresa.

Adam Lee Passig to Britney Lynn Schroeder both of Juneau.

Steven Jay Porzky to Victoria Rae Graff both of Lebanon.

Aaron Joseph Rake to Pamela Sue Guenther both of Beaver Dam.

Jeffrey John Rostollan to Kimberly Lynn Rostollan both of Juneau.

Cayden John Ruis of Chester to Kaytlin Joy Smits of Alto.

Darrin John Schindel to Maggie Kay Raddatz both of Waupun.

Sean Davis Schuelke to Kayla Marie Galligan both of Mayville.

Heath Jay Sukow to Kara Marie Deinlein both of Lowell.

Benjamin Robert Turnquist to Taylor Jacqueline Lovick both of Waupun.

Don Charles Uherka Sr. to Terry Sue Halverson both of Horicon.

