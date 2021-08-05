JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library has announced its programs for the remainder of August.
For all ages, the library is offering Citizen Science Aug. 16 to Aug. 31. One can help scientists answer questions by participating in an all-ages Citizen Science program this month.
Adults and youth can participate by observing, collecting and reporting information using online tracking websites or apps. The adult project is on pollinators and youth project is on squirrels.
A model train and railroad exhibit will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. The Milwaukee & North Western Model Train Show will feature multiple layouts on different railway scales.
Back to School READO is being offered through Aug. 31. READO sheets are available in the youth department to complete before school starts. The program is for those ages 5-17. Prizes will be school supplies.
The Furry Friends Meet & Make with Humane Society of Jefferson County will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24. It is for children ages 6-11 who can make a tug toy for the animals, meet some furry friends and learn all about HSJC. Weather permitting, the event will be held in Rotary Park.
Outdoor Game Day for those ages 12-18 will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Rotary Park. It will feature yard games, board games, puzzles, and snacks.
The Aging, Disabilities Resource Center will hold a memory screening from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 at the library. Sign up with the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 920-675-4035 to participate in a 15-minute memory screening.
A Take N Make butterfly template sun cather will be available at the library Aug. 16. They are available while supplies last.
In September, one can use a Jefferson Public Library card at participating businesses in Jefferson, to receive a special discount or promotional item.
The Jefferson Public Library’s Memory Cafe will be 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 13. Memory cafes are a social gathering for those experiencing early-stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment and a family member or care partner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.