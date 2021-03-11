First FACTalk to be held Tuesday

FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson Club, 211 S. Water St. E, Fort Atkinson, will hold its First FACTalk via Zoom on Tuesday.
Susan Carpenter, a native plant gardener at the University of Wisconsin–Madison Arboretum, will be the guest speaker.
Since 2003, Carpenter has worked with students and community volunteers to maintain and monitor a 4-acre garden representing the plant communities of southern Wisconsin. She also leads a conservation project that involves students and the public in documenting and studying native bumble bees, including the endangered rusty-patched bumble bee, Bombus affinis.
A graduate of Stanford University, Carpenter earned her master of science in botany and master of science in science education at UW–Madison. Her professional interests include plant ecology, ecological restoration, pollinator conservation, and science education. Carpenter's will be the first of six talks that are normally free and open to the public, but will be taking place on Zoom.
All talks are on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and last approximately an hour. Follow this link for more information and the Zoom link: https://www.fortatkinsonclub.org/factalks/
The next FACTalk will be with Matthew Prigge, on the WPA Women’s Handicraft Project.
