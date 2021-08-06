Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members members five-handed sheepshead tournament Tuesday. Thirteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were John Luby, Mark Roesch, Wally Scheiber, and John Walker.

The center held its members four-handed sheepshead tournament on Wednesday.

Twenty-two people participated in the tournament.

The winners included John Luby, John Flahive, Lloyd Schliewe, John Walker, Norman Dishneau and Pauline Schoemann.

