Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members members five-handed sheepshead tournament Tuesday. Thirteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were John Luby, Mark Roesch, Wally Scheiber, and John Walker.
The center held its members four-handed sheepshead tournament on Wednesday.
Twenty-two people participated in the tournament.
The winners included John Luby, John Flahive, Lloyd Schliewe, John Walker, Norman Dishneau and Pauline Schoemann.
