Winona State University has announced its Dean's List for the Spring Semester of 2021 and making it from Watertown was Katherine Curtis, while Cade Olszewski from Johnson Creek earned the honor.
"To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours for a grade) and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
