JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage license with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.

Jordan William Bruyette to Felicia Arlene Faust, both of Horicon.

Kyle James Demers to Dreena Ann Beekman, both of Waupun.

Eric Mathew Guenther to Kristin Marie Thomas, both of Beaver Dam.

Sebastian Charles Hoenisch to Salina Rose Preston, both of Waupun.

Kyle Richard Jenks of Slinger to Kaitlin Emily Twardokus of Herman.

Ryan Carl Mueller to Samantha Marie Annen, both of Watertown.

Paul Duane Terpstra to Emily Joan Terpstra, both of Waupun.

John Vincent Worthington to Charise Elaine Albers, both of Mayville.

Recommended for you

Load comments