JEFFERSON — Elder law Attorney Doug Ley will be at the Jefferson Senior Center at 10 a.m. Wednesday to talk about estate and asset planning. He will speak on everything from advanced power of attorney to not going broke if one goes to a nursing home. Sign up ahead for this program.
Another session of the evidenced based class, “Ballroom Basics for Balance” will be held Thursdays, Sept. 23 to Oct. 28, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. This class is taught by a certified physical therapist.
This class may be modified with participants using a chair or using their own walking device. The class is helpful for those with Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis. Cost is $35 and pre-registration is requested.
Michele Clark will lead a group hike on Friday, Sept. 24. Meet at the senior center by 9:30 a.m. and then the group will go by car to Sullivan. After hiking the Drumlin Trail, the group will have lunch at Picketts Country Market. Sign up ahead so the center knows how many are attending.
The Jefferson County benefit specialist will be at the senior center on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. to talk about the basic of Medicare and how it relates to the open enrollment period coming up which is Oct. 13 to Dec. 7. She will talk about the prescription coverage aspect and how open enrollment is good for that coverage. She will also talk about Senior Care which is another prescription drug option for Wisconsin. Registration is requested.
Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. the center offers walking in and around the building and some toning movement with Norm Matzinger.
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
The senior center is looking for a bingo caller for the fourth Tuesday every month. This is a two-hour commitment once a month. Contact the senior center if interested.
The Kitchen Band will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. No note reading. Just keep a beat to the music.
Contact the center to receive e-mails regarding information of upcoming programs. The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. To pre-register to activities, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
