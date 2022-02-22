Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., is open Mondays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Donations of diapers, wipe and funding are being accepted from individuals at this time.
Bingo games planned at VFW
Watertown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3709 will host bingo at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the post home on High Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sales beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be available. Masks are required until further notice due to the increase of the omicron variance. The public is invited.
Bread and
Roses pick-up set
Bread and Roses Community Meal will be offered as pick up only on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. Meals can be picked up at the Ninth Street entrance. Notice will be posted when Bread and Roses will resume sit down meals. Bread and Roses is operated through donations. For more information, visit www.watertownimmanul.org/outreach/breadroses.cfm.
Bereavement group offered
Hafemeister Funeral Home, 611 E. Main St., along with Marquardt Hospice, will hold a bereavement support group Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. The support group is for anyone who has lost a loved one and is looking to share with others. This support group is sponsored by Hafemeister Funeral Home and Marquardt Hospice. For more information, contact Hafemeister Funeral Home at 261-2218 or Chaplain Ray Bezanson of Marquardt Hospice at 920-285-1551 or RBezanson@marquardtmanagement.com.
Bingo set
at center
Bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St., Watertown. Participants are asked to be at the center by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Call 920262-8099 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.