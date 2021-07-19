JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library has announced its activities and events for the remainder of July, including the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library quilt raffle.
There are three prizes in the raffle, including a Summer Reading Program Tails and Tales themed quilt and two $50 Chamber of Commerce gift certificates. Tickets are available at the library, $2 each or three for $5.
The quilt is on display at the library. Drawing is Monday, Aug. 9 and all proceeds benefit the library.
For all ages, there will be a pop-up library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stoppenbach Park East and Aug. 3 at Rotary Park. Find Jefferson Public Library librarians all around Jefferson this summer with crafts, books to check out, and games to play.
Besides the Pop-Up libraries, look Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson, where there will be games and ice cream followed by Gadget Gurus at 2 p.m.
Library staff will be at National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson. There will be an opportunity to play games, win prizes, and take photos in a photo booth.
Ask Me Anything: Wildlife Conservation will be held at 6 p.m. July 27 in the library meeting room. It will be an in-person wildlife program with an educator from Horicon Marsh. The interactive program will focus on Wisconsin wildlife and conservation.
Pre-school story time will be held 10 a.m. July 28 and Aug. 4 in Rotary Park, weather permitting.
Little Learning Workshop, a science lab recommended for children ages 3 to 5 will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 26 and 10 to 10:45 a.m. July 30. It is a hands-on play workshop held in the library courtyard, weather permitting.
There will be a button design contest through Aug. 5 for children ages 6-12. Children can design a button for the Jefferson Public Library. The winner will have their button made for JPL patrons. Find more info on the library website and in the library.
Drop In Scavenger Hunt is be held through July 30. Play along with an animal tracks themed scavenger hunt to win a prize. One scavenger hunt per child.
There is also a writing contest through the end of the month. Participants can write an original story for a chance to win a prize. Pieces will be judged anonymously by JPL librarians.
The LEGO Club will meet from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 29.
STEAM, science, technology, engineering, art and math group, will meet in the library meeting room from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 29. Registration is required. Go to jeffersonwilibrary.org to register.
Teen Time is set for 3:30 to 5 p.m. July 28 for book art.
