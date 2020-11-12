The weekly Saturday Rectory Holiday Shoppe at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has been converted to curbside pick-up only beginning Saturday, Nov. 14, until Watertown moves to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 Health Department Report.

Hours will remain 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Order forms, photos, and more information is available at stpaulswt.org or on the church Facebook page. For more information or phone orders, please call 261-1150 and leave a message.

Load comments