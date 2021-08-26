Dodge and Jefferson County
Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Aug. 30.
To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance. The menu is subject to change.
Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.
Monday, Aug. 30 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, fruited gelatin, butterscotch pudding and sliced bread.
Tuesday, Aug. 31 — Chicken marsala, baked potato, California blend vegetables, cinnamon roll, applesauce, and dinner roll.
Wednesday, Sept. 1 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, Butterfinger torte, tropical fruit salad and sliced bread.
Thursday, Sept. 2 — Chili casserole, tossed salad, manderine orange gelatin, birthday cake, and corn bread.
Friday, Sept. 2 — Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, baked beans, cole slaw, fudge brownie, apple slices.
