WATERLOO — The Waterloo City Band will perform before, during and after the Memorial Day program to be held at Waterloo's Firemen's Park Pavilion on Monday, May 30, starting at 11 a.m.The band's traditional brat luncheon fundraiser and social hour will follow the program.The band's next performance will be on Friday, June 10 on the lawn at the Karl Junginger Public Library at 7 p.m.This is the "Kiss the Cow" concert with the Portland Boosters 4-H lub providing June Dairy Month treats.Upcoming band rehearsals are Thursday, Wednesday, May 25, and Thursday, June 2. All practices are from 6:45 to 8 p.m. at Waterloo City Band building, known as the the old library in Waterloo.Musicians of all skills and ages are invited to join the band for the musical camaraderie.For more details, contact Lynn Schultz at 920-478-2451 or lrschultz@mwwb.net.
