The summer library challenge is underway. Between now and July 31 children and teens will Read, Create and Engage as part of the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” program. Adults can participate in an all-new challenge called Read to Bead, where they meet reading goals, earn beads and build a reading bead pin. Registration is open on the library’s website.
The library’s grand opening celebration will be Saturday, June 25. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., followed by activities throughout the day. There will be balloon twisters, glitter tattoos, face painting and hot dogs. Check out the new library and celebrate.
The last writers workshop of the school year will be held Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The group will host an open mic night in the library’s community room. The mic will be open to anyone who has something to share at the end of the program. Refreshments will be provided.
Coffee is back at the library. Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. June’s corporate sponsor is Chandler House Bakery. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends of the Library.
Little University Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Little University Storytimes are geared towards children ages 2-5. This program’s focus is to incorporate stories, songs, rhymes, crafts, music and movement to promote pre-literacy skills, fine and gross motor skills, and foster a love of reading at an early age. Storytimes are the same theme both Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week.
Mess Hall Mystery Lunch will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. From camp activities to campfires, all things camp will be celebrated during the mystery lunch. Registration is required and is limited to those ages 7-11.
Camp Library will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade. Each week is a different game, craft or activity for elementary school age friends. This week the group will be making ocean jars.
Little Owl Wise Owl kick off will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Little Owl Wise Owl is a reading program that pairs Little Owl readers in kindergarten through fourth grade with Wise Owl Readers who are teen volunteers. Owl Buddies will meet at the kick off and schedule reading dates and times to meet in the library with their Owl Buddies. Owl Buddies will read together throughout the summer and create their own E-Books to share at the Owl Wrap Up.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Baby Bounce brings caregivers and babies together for 45 minutes of rhymes, songs, books, bubbles and play. The focus is on pre-literacy skills, socialization, and fine and gross motor skills. Siblings are welcome.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to a licensed therapy dogs. No registration is needed.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with Beth Mueller, educator and dance instructor. Children will listen to stories and recreate the movements of book characters through movement and dance. The program is for children ages 3-5, no registration necessary.
Friday Family Flicks will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Free movies will be shown in the Community Room on Friday afternoons all summer. Popcorn will be provided. Participants can bring their own drinks, extra snacks, blankets or pillows. This week is “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” rated PG and runs for 97 minutes.
Teen Summer Flicks will be shown at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Every other Tuesday at 1 p.m. the through the end of July, the library will show young adult movies in the Teen Space. For each event, participants will have a choice between two teen summer flicks, and the assembled “audience” will vote for their pick at showtime. On Tuesday, the options will include Jungle Cruise (PG-13) or Jurassic Park (PG-13). To participate, one must be aged between 11 and 18 (or be in grades 6-12).
Teen Time is 1 p.m. Thursday. Thursday’s featured activity is Minute to Win It. Registration isn’t required, but one must be between 11-18 (grades 6-12) to participate.
A library lock-in is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Teens going into grades 6-12 can register for the first teen-only lock in-event. There will be laser tag as the featured game, as well as pizza. Registration is strictly limited to teens and “tweens.”
Hooks & Needles meets at 6 p.m. every Monday. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill. Bring hooks or needles — yarn will be provided.
A matinee movie and ice cream will be held at 11 a.m. Friday for adults. This week will be a free showing of “Rocketman.” Free ice cream and popcorn will be served. Drinks will not be provided. The movie is rated R and has a running time of 121 minutes.
