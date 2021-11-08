JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Master Gardener volunteers will meet in person at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Jefferson County Extension Office, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
Members serving as county and community project leaders will share information on the JCMGVA projects they lead. Their three-minute presentations will be enhanced by slides from the projects. All projects are to follow the Master Gardener guidelines of education and availability to the public. Current and new members will be encouraged to join in volunteering on the existing or new projects.
The public is invited to attend this presentation and learn about these projects in Jefferson County. Questions and discussion will be welcomed. Project requests can be made and will be reviewed. Forms for submitting a project request are available through the extension office.
Meeting reports and business will include a proposed 2022 budget and a reminder to pay 2022 dues. Following a request for volunteers or nominations for JCMGVA officers, a vote will be taken for secretary, treasurer, and vice president. An update for the winter farmers market, Saturday, Dec. 4 will be given. Also members will be reminded to record educational and service hours into the online reporting system.
On Monday, Nov. 15th, a “County Open House” via zoom will be offered by Julie Hill and Kim. It will be an orientation to familiarize students of the “Foundations in Horticulture” classes and possible new Master Gardeners with the state’s Master Gardener volunteer program, the local program and the volunteer opportunities. JCMGVA members will be able to participate in the open house and share their program and project possibilities.
New business items will include seeking committee members and educational program requests for the coming year. There will be no December meeting.
The next meeting will be Jan. 13, 2022 with Tim Humphrey on house plants as the educational speaker.
The public is welcome to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association. Meeting are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson. The JCMGVA may be contacted through the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.