Eighteen eighth grade students from both St. Mark’s School and Riverside Middle School will be confirmed and commissioned together in a special service Saturday morning.
Worship will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The young people will pronounce vows to remain faithful to Jesus to the point of death, with the help of the Holy Spirit.
Each confirmand will also be commissioned into an area of service at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The ceremony is the culmination of years of study of the scripture.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is at 215 N. Sixth St in Watertown. The public is invited to join the congregation in worship.
The confirmands include Mary Backus, Brooke Chwala, Mason Gale, Jackson Hamann, Rebeca Heredia, Cody Jenks, Ashton Johnson, Alanna Moran, Zachary Nelson, Aquila Palacios, Sinai Palacios, Kiley Seifert, Hannah Trujillo, Guadalupe Viedma, Alexander Wrobel, Alayna Wruck, Zaida Zehren, and Allison Zietlow.
