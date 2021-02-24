WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music continues its virtual event offerings with the next concert in the Music Mosaics series, titled “A Night at the Opera.”
All proceeds from the Music Mosaic series go directly towards scholarships for Department of Music students. This virtual performance will take place March 2 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $13 for a single viewer ticket and $26 for a family viewing ticket for two or more. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222.
“A Night at the Opera” features UW-Whitewater voice and piano faculty performing their arias from opera works by Handel, Mozart, Wagner, Strauss, Thomas, Massenet, Donizetti, Puccini, Stravinsky, and more. Performers include Brian Leeper, baritone; Jessica Schwefel, mezzo-soprano; Adam Shelton, tenor; Rachel Wood, mezzo-soprano; and MyungHee Chung, piano.
“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has forced artists to reimagine the performance experience, we are excited to continue to share our art with the Whitewater community and beyond. Even without the staging, the costumes, or the live audience, the glorious music and powerful stories stand on their own, and we have the opportunity to present them in a completely unique way. Most importantly, though, we are doing so safely. All of the performances you will see were recorded in real time in separate spaces using low-latency technology” says Wood.
Wood has appeared in opera, concert, and recital performances across Canada, the United States, Italy, and the Netherlands. She has performed the title role in “The Rape of Lucretia”, La Natura and Endimione (“La Calisto”), and Penelope (“Il Ritorno d’Ulisse in Patria”), Dorabella (“Così fan tutte”), Zita (“Gianni Schicchi”), La Zia Principessa (“Suor Angelica”), and Alma March (“Little Women”). Other opera credits include Madame de Croissy (“Dialogues des Carmélites”), Cornelia (“Giulio Cesare”), and Dame Doleful in the Canadian premiere of “Too Many Sopranos.”
The music has gone on at UW-Whitewater in a big way with the help of a program called SoundJack. “SoundJack is a low-latency audio platform that allows musicians to collaborate in real-time over the internet. Unlike other popular online platforms such as Zoom, Soundack reduces the latency to an imperceptible amount. UW-Whitewater faculty use SoundJack to safely teach applied lessons, hold rehearsals, and to collaborate on recordings and performances like this one” says Wood. SoundJack is being used at UW-Whitewater in a variety of ways by the Department of Music and also to aid in the Department of Theatre/Dance production of “Antigone” which also releases in March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.