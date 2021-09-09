Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Sept. 13.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Sept. 13 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potatoes, three bean salad, vanilla pudding, apple slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Sept. 14 — Baked spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, red velvet cake, cantaloupe slice and French bread.

Wednesday, Sept. 15 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, chocolate chip cookie, applesauce and sliced bread.

Thursday, Sept. 16 — Smoked sausage, baked potato, mixed vegetables, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll and dinner roll.

Friday, Sept. 17 — Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, petite banana, ice cream cup and sliced bread.

