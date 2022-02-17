Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Feb. 21.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Feb. 21 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, pumpkin torte, fruited gelatin and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 — Chili casserole, California blend vegetables, orange sherbet, peach slices and cornbread.

Wednesday, Feb. 23 — Chopped steak in burg/mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, carrots, Alexander torte, pear slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, Feb. 24 — Cranberry and kraut meatballs, baby red potatoes, brussels sprouts, spice cake, fruited gelatin and dinner roll.

Friday, Feb. 25 — BBQ pork cutlet, red beans and rice, health slaw, molasses cookie, applesauce and sliced bread.

