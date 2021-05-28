JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center will hold outside bingo Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter – Tensfeldt Avenue. Cost is $2 for three cards for 10 games. Participants will need something to cross off numbers on the disposable cards, and have a book, magazine or clipboard which may help with sturdiness. There are picnic tables and restrooms available.
Those that wish to sit out in the sun may bring their own chair. This event is rain or shine through September.
The senior center, 859 Collins Road, and Meals on Wheels program will be closed on Monday.
Farmers’ market vouchers will be distributed at the senior center on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. The vouchers are for those age 60 and over with a monthly income of $1,986 or less for one person or $2,66 or less for two people. Those eligible will receive vouchers for $25 per household to be used at approved farmers’ markets and roadside stands.
The next Write Your Own story conference call will be held this Thursday at 10 a.m. Contact the senior center for the phone number to be a part of this program. One can call from a land line or cellphone. Topic for this month is have you been to a camp, have you been camping or have you camped out of your home?
Picnic lunch bunch will be held on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Participants can bring a lunch or a snack and enjoy some fresh air and good conversation. There is plenty of picnic tables and there are rest rooms. This event will be held rain or shine through September.
Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2, for eight games.
Easy Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. No cost for six games.
Pegs and Jokers will be played on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Sheepshead will begin on Monday, June 7, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Newsletters can be found online (Jeffersonwis.com, departments, senior center) or at the County City Credit Union, The Drug Store, Four Sisters Restaurant, Jefferson City Hall and Library, Piggly Wiggly, St. John’s Lutheran Church and Cambridge Library.
