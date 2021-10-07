JEFFERSON — "Here is a special trip – one that is once-in-a-lifetime. The Alaska Iditarod," said Sheila Frohmader, coordinator of the Jefferson Senior Activity Center
Frohmader said the tour is from Feb. 7 through March 7, 2022, and there are 11 meals included. Cost is $3,999 per person double room and $4, 758 for a single room. The price includes airfare and transportation to and from the airport.
"You will travel to Willow to see the official start of the Iditarod race," Frohmader said. "Before that, you will spend two nights in Fairbanks with Northern Lights viewing and a guided city tour. You will ride the Alaska Railway in Adventure Class and get a narrated sightseeing tour of Anchorage. Enjoy Iditarod activities, dinner and see the ceremonial start. You will also visit Denali National Park’s Murie Science and Learning Center."
Frohmader said those who think Alaska in March is too cold, might want to consider a motor coach tour to Charleston and Beaufort, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia, the “Sea Islands.”
"We have a new date set for this tour ‚ April 3-10, 2022, and there are 11 meals included," Frohmader said. "Cost is $1,659 per person double room and $2, 168 for a single room. Spend three nights in Beaufort, with a tour and river cruise. Enjoy a guided tour of Charleston and a narrated trolley tour of Savannah. Tour a working plantation and gardens. Enjoy Hunting Island State Park and their marvelous beaches. While traveling back home enjoy a guided tour of the Great Smokey National Park and Gatlinburg, Tennessee."
The pole walking group will be back together on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 9:30 a.m. at Rotary Park and the Jefferson River Walk.
"Bring your walking poles or we have some to use," Frohmader said, "but you will need to stop at the senior center ahead of time to get them and bring them back afterwards."
The ukulele class is getting together on Wednesdays from 2-3:00 p.m. from now until Nov. 10. Bring an instrument and learn how to play.
"Our picnic lunch bunch has moved indoors for Wednesdays at noon and are called 'The Sandwich Lunch Group.' We will meet in the Great Room from noon to 1 p.m." Frohmader said. "Bring a lunch, snack or carryout meal. Good conversation included."
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Participants play 14 games, with a small intermission hallway through. The center is always looking for business sponsorship for bingo.
Save the date for the ‘Oh What Fun!” fundraiser held on Saturday, Nov. 6. There will be a drive thru Festival Oktoberfest brats and Nathan Hot Dog Sale, from 11 a.m. until sold out. The center ill also have a raffle drawing at 1 p.m. that day too. Raffle tickets on sale now.
The Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road. 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com Like us on Facebook – Jefferson Senior Center.
