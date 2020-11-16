Q: With everything it takes to work full-time and run a household, how can one find quality time to spend with children? It seems like there aren’t enough hours in the day to do everything that needs to be done as a mom.
Jim: One can begin by honestly asking a few simple questions. Does one work to provide for basic needs, or does the income mostly go toward paying for “extras” that one could forgo to have more time with children? Are there any aspects of “maintaining a household” that one can afford to sacrifice?
It’s not always possible to plan meaningful interactions between a parent and a child. Those moments can’t be cooked up and crammed into a few minutes of “quality time” every day. Many opportunities may catch one off guard and will be gone in the blink of an eye. One can’t seize the moment if it is not there to seize. And that means spending lots of “quantity” time together with kids.
One of the easiest ways to make more time for children is to turn off the screens. In the average American home, the television is on 49 hours a week. In contrast, the average amount of time that both parents combined spend in meaningful conversation with their children is 39 minutes a week. Instead of watching TV, read to/with them, play board games together, take a walk or just talk while doing chores.
Some parents feel pressure to sign their children up for numerous sports teams, music and dance lessons, social clubs and all kinds of community organizations. Don’t fall prey to this mindset. Kids don’t need a dozen different weekly activities. They need quality and quantity time with loving, involved and committed parents.
Q: With all the “at-home” time this year, there is a growing toxicity of so-called “entertainment.”
Short of moving to a desert island, one can’t completely shield children from all of it. How can one help kids make wise media choices?
Adam Holz, director, Plugged In: Let’s share some ideas that many families have found beneficial:
Establish guidelines for the family. A household doesn’t need more rules, but one doesn’t want to leave the concept of making wise choices to mere chance. Establishing a family standard is key.
Rely on credible sources for entertainment review. Ideally, dads and moms should check out potential media choices before their kids actually make them. But very few parents have the time to preview everything of interest.
Model wise choices. Learning to discern is an ongoing challenge for all of us. If one struggles with media choices, it’s OK to admit that to kids. But try to avoid teaching a principle and then violating that standard; reestablishing a credibility is tough.
When one can’t tune it out, try teaching. Unfortunately, there are occasions when an offensive scene or profane lyric happens so quickly that one doesn’t have a chance to deflect it. Turn the incident into a teachable moment. Point out why the song, show or image in question fails to meet the family standard and reinforce the discernment principles of the family.
Keep open communication lines. Talk often with kids about entertainment and encourage them to ask questions when they need to. When one has to say “no” to certain entertainment, help them find positive alternatives. Intentionality is the best way to make a home a place where good habits of media discernment are caught as well as taught.
Jim Daly is a husband and father, an author, and president of Focus on the Family and host of the Focus on the Family radio program. Catch up with him at www.jimdalyblog.com or at www.facebook.com/DalyFocus.
© 2020 Focus on the Family
Distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication
