The annual Live Nativity presentations at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Third and Clark streets, Watertown, are being canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5 and annually has drawn more than 1,000 people to the presentations.

The organizing committee said plans are for the Live Nativity to return the first weekend in December of 2021.

Watertown’s four Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod congregations, jointly work on the annual presentation. The four are St. John’s, Luke’s, St. Mark’s, and Trinity.

