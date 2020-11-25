The annual Live Nativity presentations at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Third and Clark streets, Watertown, are being canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5 and annually has drawn more than 1,000 people to the presentations.
The organizing committee said plans are for the Live Nativity to return the first weekend in December of 2021.
Watertown’s four Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod congregations, jointly work on the annual presentation. The four are St. John’s, Luke’s, St. Mark’s, and Trinity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.