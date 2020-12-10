Two local groups helped with Optimist Mitten tree project

WHITEWATER — Two agencies that assist Whitewater residents who have special needs were grateful to receive items collected on behalf of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater-Community Optimist Club.
Whitewater clients are able to benefit from VIP (Very Important People) Services that provides for persons with disabilities while New Beginnings offers comprehensive, compassionate support and services to people affected by domestic abuse, sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking.
Cindy Simonsen, executive director for VIP Services and Linda Cheney, director for New Beginnings, APFV, received some of the items collected from the Whitewater community meant to keep people warm and cared for this winter.
The UWW-Community Optimist Club’s Mitten Tree project has been ongoing for 26 years and works with area sites to collect mittens, gloves, hats, scarves, and other items for those in need over the winter months.
In light of the changes needed during the COVID pandemic, First Citizen’s State Bank, Fort Community Credit Union nd First English Lutheran Church will be collection places this year but in a much more limited fashion.
First Citizen’s State Bank will be taking collections from their employees and First English Lutheran Church will only collect from their church members indirectly.
The Whitewater branch of Fort Community Credit Union’s lobby is open, and they will serve as a collection site for the public. Persons willing to donate items may also contact project co-chairs, Rick and Jeanine Fassl. Donations will be accepted through 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.