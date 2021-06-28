The Watertown AAUW recently held its annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony and Woman of Merit Celebration at the Dance Hall at Riverside Park.
Scholarship honorees included winners from 2020 and 2021. Twenty-twenty recipients include Evelyn Marchant, Kaylee Kohl, Jessica Lensmire and Trevor Stanton.
Marchant graduated in 2020 at the top of her class. She attended Miami University of Ohio in the School of Business and had an exciting year. Although she has not had many courses in her business major as a freshman, she was exposed to and loved the opportunities to work with business people and discuss entrepreneurship, especially for women. She is looking forward to continuing in her chosen major in computer science, entrepreneurship, global business at Miami of Ohio this fall.
Kohl graduated from Watertown in 2020 and has chosen a career in the arts. She is pursuing a degree of bachelor of fine arts from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She had a highly successful first year and is planning on continuing her education at UW-Whitewater this fall.
Lensmire graduated in 2020 from Watertown High School. She planned to attend Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design in the fall of 2020, but COVID-19 intervened. Lensmire opted to take a gap year and went into the work force for the past year where she gained valuable insight into the work world and the people in her community of Watertown. She is going to begin her schooling at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design this fall and is also interested in adding to her knowledge base with an interest in archeology and learning Italian.
Stanton has been busy since his graduation in 2020. He works for area companies at the same time he is completing course work. He has completed a program in metal fabrication, finishing another in welding and is pursuing an associate degree in diesel mechanics as he continues his education this fall at Madison College. He created a beautiful stainless steel cut out with welded base of the AAUW logo, which was much appreciated by the American Association of University Women membership.
2021 scholarship winners include Kathryn “Katy” Johnson and Samantha “Sam” Suski.
Johnson graduated after a busy four years at WHS in 2021. She was active in many school and community programs. Johnson plans to attend Illinois State University to study actuarial science. She also has an interest in music and plays flute in the Brigade Band. She has had work experience as a clerical worker for Creative Community Living Services, as a self-employed pet sitter, a busser and salad/relish tray prep at Elias Inn and lifeguard at the Aquatic Center in Watertown.
Suski will attend Luther College in Decorah, IA this fall to begin a degree in nursing. After a busy four years which involved softball and golf, she will play golf for Luther. She participated in many high school activities as well as working through her high school years. One of her jobs, working at the Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation institution, afforded her the chance to meet and work with a resident there who was instrumental in helping her form her ideas for a life of service in the nursing field. She also is the head guard at the Watertown Outdoor Pool and is a water safety instructor.
Woman of Merit awards have been given annually to one or more outstanding women in the Watertown area who have given back to the community since 1983.
The 2020 honoree is Odette Adams. The 2021 honoree is Debbi Groeler.
Both women have been active in their church communities, Adams at Watertown Moravian and Groeler at St. Peter’s Lutheran in Lebanon. Most recent contributions of Adams include membership on the Shared Community Mission Group, Weekend Food to Go and Grow, and SOS: Support Our Students. Groeler’s most well known contributions have been as coordinator of the annual World’s Largest Christmas Cookie Sale and initiator and director of Ruby’s Pantry, which distributes food to those in need.
In addition, both ladies have made their mark in the work world and on the home front. Adams worked as an associate engineer with a team of people of the missile and sSpace division of General Electric to monitor the first chimpanzee to orbit the earth in 1961 and then continued with the Gemini program preceding the Apollo space missions. She later became a teacher at Madison College. Groeler worked in farming with her husband Dennis and beginning in the late 1990s has been employed by Bethesda Lutheran Communities in various administrative positions including procurement and fleet management. Both women have children and grandchildren, some of whom attended the Woman of Merit presentation.
Both honorees were presented with an engraved vase with flowers marking their award.
Members Pat Ludwig, Chris Maas, Barb Phelps, Sue Putra and Karen Williams roasted the ladies.
Pam Sterling installed the 2021-22 board of directors: President Jill Nadeau, Programming Vice President Ludwig, Communications Vice President and Secretary Carol O’Neil, Treasurer Jennifer Bakke, bylaws and science, technology, math and science chairwoman Maas, membership chairwoman Karen Wzorek, and Historian Adams. Val Wagner, outgoing President and Vicki Coughlin, outgoing program vice president were thanked for their years of service.
Hosts for the evening were the Scholarship committee comprised of Kitty Stueber chair, Cindy Gremmels, Carleen Schloemer, and Betsy Bright and the Woman of Merit committee comprised of Co-chairs Maas and Putra, Ludwig, Williams and Phelps. Sandy Mackyol maintained the dessert table and Vicki Coughlin and Nancy DeCono provided decorations.
AAUW has been Empowering Women in Watertown since 1925 and the nation since 1881. It is a non-profit organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. Board meetings are held monthly throughout the year. Program meetings are held in September, October, November, December, March, April and May. Women interested in joining may contact karen.wzorek0806@gmail.com.
