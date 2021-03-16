FARMINGTON — The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met March 2 on Zoom.
In old business, the club reviewed the ongoing drive to benefit the Fort Atkinson Homeless Coalition.
The drive will continue through March 31, with donations to be dropped off inside the vestibule at the Johnson Creek Veterinary Clinic.
In new business, the club decided to set a roadside trash clean-up activity for next month, with the date to be set by the club leader after she gets permission from the county.
Club members decided to combine the roadside cleanup with the next meeting, if possible. If not, the regular April meeting will take place April 6 on Zoom.
After the official meeting ended, club President Laura Traver led a fun 4-H Kahoot activity involving 4-H history, trivia and other miscellaneous knowledge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.