JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center will hold its annual “Fall Hoot Party” Friday, Oct. 29, at noon.

Cost is $5 and lunch is included. Participants can dress up in costume if they wish.

There will also be a costume parade, group games and time to socialize. Sign up ahead is requested.

The fifth annual “Oh What Fun!” fundraiser is set for Saturday, Nov. 6. It will include a drive thru brat and hot dog sale and raffle.

The center will be selling Oktoberfest brats and Nathan Hot Dog meals beginning at 11 a.m. until they are gone.

The event will be held rain or shine.

The picnic lunch bunch has moved indoors for Wednesdays at noon and is now called “The Sandwich Lunch Group.”

They will meet in the great room from noon to 1 p.m. Participants can bring a lunch, snack or carryout meal.

Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. There are 14 games, with a small intermission. The center is always looking for business sponsorship for bingo.

Pegs and Jokers are played on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. For more information, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.

