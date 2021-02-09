Dueling pianos coming to Schauer Center

HARTFORD — Felix and Flingers, an all request, sing-along, dance-along party, will bring a new spin to “Dueling Pianos” at the Schauer Center in Harford Saturday, Feb 20 for shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Their high-energy shows have garnered them attention across the country. They are currently the highest rated dueling pianos act in the United States. Felix and Fingers have received top awards from The Knot, Weddingwire, and various other platforms, as well as being awarded top entertainment marks on TLC’s “Four Weddings.”
Felix and Fingers began when Dave Radford and Mike Potts came together for the first time in 2010 at a Chicago fundraiser (The Chill Event) for respiratory health. Radford recently was a top 10 male finalist on American Idol. Meanwhile, Potts had spent the last few years touring the world as a professional musician on cruise ships.
Both back in the Chicago suburbs, the timing was right to introduce Chicago and the Midwest to their own unique take on dueling pianos. In its seventh year, Felix and Fingers continues to expand, providing shows all over the US and abroad.
The Schauer Arts Center has a 570-person-capacity theater that will be capped at 140 for this show with social distancing. All guests will be required to wear masks. The venue will be cleaned and sanitized before and after the performance and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue.
Tickets to see Felix & Fingers are $26, $24, and $21.Tickets can be purchased at the Schauer Center Box Office Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 147 N. Rural St. in Hartford, charge by phone at 262-670-0560, extension 3 or online at SchauerCenter.org.
Felix & Fingers is part of the Forte Bank Mainstage Series and is sponsored by Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.