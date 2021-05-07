JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion Post 305 plans to plant flags at area cemeteries on Saturday.
The areas covered include the Johnson Creek, Farmington, and Concord areas. Participants are asked to be at the legion hall at 9:30 a.m.
Memorial Day raffle ticket sales are underway. Members are reminded to turn in tickets to the Legion by Saturday, May 29.
The next legion meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, May 17.
The post has exceeded its 100% membership for the third year in a row. The auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion have also eclipsed 100%.
The auxiliary sold out the hamburger stand both Friday and Saturday during the village wide rummage sale.
The legion newsletter will sent out next week.
