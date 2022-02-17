EDGERTON — Concert pianist Tomasz Ritter will perform in concert with the The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Ritter will perform the Grieg, Piano Concerto.
Ritter was born in 1995 in Lublin, Poland. He is a graduate of the Moscow P. I. Tchaikovsky Conservatory.
In September 2018, he became the first prize winner of the 1st International Chopin Competition on Period Instruments in Warsaw. In 2011 he won the ninth International Competition of Young Pianists "Arthur Rubinstein in Memoriam" in Bydgoszcz, also receiving the prize of Aniela Młynarska-Rubinstein and ruby pin of Arthur Rubinstein for artistic personality.
“…..producing breathtaking clarity and playing the scores – from memory – with the utmost technical precision and comparably impressive interpretive insight, delivering magnificently shaped phrasing, finely shaded dynamics, and considerably more light and shade that one might have expected in either work,” said John W. Lambert, a member of the Music Critics Association of North America.
Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased online at www.edgertonpac.com or by phone at 608-561-6093.
Edgerton Performing Arts Center is located at 200 Elm High Dr., Edgerton.
This concert is partially funded by the William and Joyce Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts.
This concert is also supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.
