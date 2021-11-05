To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8 – 9 a.m., Scrabble; 10 a.m., bunco; 10 a.m., Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., euchre; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., cribbage.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 — 9 to 11 a.m., Claire’s Mending; 9:30 a.m., Caring Crafters; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., bingo.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 — 10 a.m., 500; 11:30 a.m., Veteran’s Day Program; 1 p.m., four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers.

Thursday, Nov. 11 — Closed for Veteran’s Day.

Friday, Nov. 12 – 1 p.m., sheepshead.

Saturday, Nov. 13 — Closed.

Sunday, Nov. 14 1 p.m. public euchre; 1 p.m., public sheepshead.

Recommended for you

Load comments