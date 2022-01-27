Rock River Relay For Life will hold its third annual 8 Pin Tap fundraising event at Watertown Bowl 18.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at the bowling alley.

The cost is $25 per couple. Men, women and older children are invited to attend.

There will be raffle items and cash raffle.

Luminaria will be available to purchase in memory of those that have lost their fight or to honor those that have battled cancer.

Recommended for you

Load comments