To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.

Monday, Aug. 2 – 8:30 a.m., Wii bowling league; 9 a.m., Scrabble; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., Euchre.

Tuesday, Aug. 3 — 9 a.m., bridge; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., Advanced Directives presentation.

Wednesday, Aug. 4 — 10 a.m., 500; 10 a.m., HT-Stockbox; 1 p.m., four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor.

Thursday, Aug. 5 — 1 p.m., beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot.

Friday, Aug. 6 – 9 a.m., mahjongg, 1 p.m., sheepshead.

Saturday, Aug. 7 — Closed

Sunday, Aug. 8 1 p.m. public euchre; 1 p.m. public sheepshead.

